The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Georgia State is 5-5-1 ATS this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Southern Miss has covered just twice in 11 games with a spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Golden Eagles' 11 games this season have hit the over.

