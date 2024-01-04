The Georgia State Panthers (7-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Georgia State Convocation Center. This game is at 6:30 PM ET.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks put up an average of 76.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers give up to opponents.

UL Monroe is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Georgia State's record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 76.6 points.

The Panthers put up 73.5 points per game, 10 more points than the 63.5 the Warhawks allow.

Georgia State is 6-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

UL Monroe is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.

This year the Panthers are shooting 41.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Warhawks concede.

The Warhawks make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 3.9% more than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia State Leaders

Mikyla Tolivert: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37)

15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37) Crystal Henderson: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50)

11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50) Alyssa Phillip: 3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%

3.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG% Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Georgia State Schedule