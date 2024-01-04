The Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) aim to build on a 10-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network +

Georgia vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies' 76.8 points per game are 15.8 more points than the 61.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Texas A&M has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 61.0 points.
  • Georgia has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.8 points.
  • The 69.4 points per game the Bulldogs score are 20.6 more points than the Aggies give up (48.8).
  • Georgia has a 9-4 record when scoring more than 48.8 points.
  • When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 12-0.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 42.6% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Aggies allow defensively.
  • The Aggies shoot 42.6% from the field, just 8.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

Georgia Leaders

  • Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.9 FG%
  • Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 47.8 FG%
  • Asia Avinger: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
  • Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 51.2 FG%
  • Jordan Isaacs: 4.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Pittsburgh W 65-59 Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
12/21/2023 Ball State L 52-51 Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
12/30/2023 Wofford W 76-57 Stegeman Coliseum
1/4/2024 Texas A&M - Stegeman Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
1/11/2024 Alabama - Stegeman Coliseum

