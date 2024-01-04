How to Watch the Georgia vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) aim to build on a 10-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 76.8 points per game are 15.8 more points than the 61.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Texas A&M has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 61.0 points.
- Georgia has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.8 points.
- The 69.4 points per game the Bulldogs score are 20.6 more points than the Aggies give up (48.8).
- Georgia has a 9-4 record when scoring more than 48.8 points.
- When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 12-0.
- The Bulldogs shoot 42.6% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Aggies allow defensively.
- The Aggies shoot 42.6% from the field, just 8.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow.
Georgia Leaders
- Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.9 FG%
- Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 47.8 FG%
- Asia Avinger: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 51.2 FG%
- Jordan Isaacs: 4.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 65-59
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|L 52-51
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/30/2023
|Wofford
|W 76-57
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Texas A&M
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/11/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.