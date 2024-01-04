The Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) aim to build on a 10-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 76.8 points per game are 15.8 more points than the 61.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Texas A&M has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 61.0 points.

Georgia has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.8 points.

The 69.4 points per game the Bulldogs score are 20.6 more points than the Aggies give up (48.8).

Georgia has a 9-4 record when scoring more than 48.8 points.

When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 12-0.

The Bulldogs shoot 42.6% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Aggies allow defensively.

The Aggies shoot 42.6% from the field, just 8.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.9 FG%

16.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 46.9 FG% Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 47.8 FG%

11.5 PTS, 47.8 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 51.2 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 51.2 FG% Jordan Isaacs: 4.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Schedule