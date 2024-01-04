The Nashville Predators, with Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist's plus-minus this season, in 17:07 per game on the ice, is +1.

In eight of 38 games this year, Nyquist has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Nyquist has a point in 23 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 17 of 38 games this year, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Nyquist's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Nyquist has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 38 Games 4 29 Points 1 9 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

