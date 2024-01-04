Oconee County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Oconee County, Georgia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Oconee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Athens Christian School at Oconee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
