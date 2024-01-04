Predators vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Nashville Predators (21-16-1) square off against the Calgary Flames (16-16-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO, with each team fresh off a win. The Predators defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 in their last outing, while the Flames are coming off a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.
In the last 10 games, the Predators have recorded a 6-3-1 record after scoring 31 total goals (seven power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 23.3%). Their opponents have scored a combined 30 goals in those games.
Predators vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Predators 4, Flames 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (-125)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have finished 6-1-7 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 21-16-1.
- In the 14 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-5-1 record (good for 17 points).
- In the two games this season the Predators registered just one goal, they lost both times.
- Nashville has finished 3-9-0 in the 12 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering six points).
- The Predators are 18-4-1 in the 23 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 37 points).
- In the 17 games when Nashville has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 10-7-0 record (20 points).
- In the 19 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Nashville is 10-8-1 (21 points).
- The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Predators finished 10-8-0 in those matchups (20 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|16th
|3.08
|Goals Scored
|2.97
|23rd
|14th
|3.05
|Goals Allowed
|3.16
|17th
|17th
|30.5
|Shots
|31.8
|11th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|10th
|15th
|21.64%
|Power Play %
|11.97%
|30th
|25th
|77.42%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.62%
|5th
Predators vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
