The Nashville Predators, Thomas Novak included, will face the Calgary Flames on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Novak? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Thomas Novak vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Novak Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Novak has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 14:34 on the ice per game.

Novak has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

Novak has a point in 14 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 27 games this year, Novak has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Novak hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Novak going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Novak Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 27 Games 3 17 Points 1 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.