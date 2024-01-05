Chatham County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Chatham County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
H. V. Jenkins High School at Ware County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Waycross, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Day School at Long County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ludowici, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hampstead High School at Southeast Bulloch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Brooklet, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor Forest High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Habersham School at Frederica Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: St. Simons Island, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.