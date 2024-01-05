Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Chatham County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

H. V. Jenkins High School at Ware County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Waycross, GA

Waycross, GA Conference: 5A - Region 1

5A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Day School at Long County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Ludowici, GA

Ludowici, GA Conference: 3A - Region 3

3A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hampstead High School at Southeast Bulloch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Brooklet, GA

Brooklet, GA Conference: 4A - Region 3

4A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Windsor Forest High School at Vidalia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Vidalia, GA

Vidalia, GA Conference: 2A - Region 3

2A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Habersham School at Frederica Academy