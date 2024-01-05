If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Clayton County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clayton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodward Academy at Morrow High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Ellenwood, GA

Ellenwood, GA Conference: 6A - Region 3

6A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Clayton High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Riverdale, GA

Riverdale, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodland High School at Mt. Zion High School - Jonesboro

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Jonesboro, GA

Jonesboro, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Park High School at Mundy's Mill High School