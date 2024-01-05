DeKalb County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in DeKalb County, Georgia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lithonia High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Decatur, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Towers High School at Redan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Stone Mountain, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lithonia High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Decatur, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arabia Mountain High School at Martin Luther King Jr. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lithonia, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNair High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Decatur, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunwoody High School at Marist School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
