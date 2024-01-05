Dooly County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Dooly County, Georgia. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dooly County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fullington Academy at Highland Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Valdosta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.