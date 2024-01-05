In Dougherty County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bainbridge High School at Westover Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA Conference: 4A - Region 1

4A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe Comprehensive High School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Thomasville, GA

Thomasville, GA Conference: 3A - Region 1

3A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Deerfield-Windsor School at Terrell Academy