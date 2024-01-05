If you reside in Douglas County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Newnan High School at New Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard H Jackson High School at Lithia Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Lithia Springs, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Banneker High School at Chapel Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas County High School at Alexander High School