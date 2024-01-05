Douglas County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you reside in Douglas County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newnan High School at New Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard H Jackson High School at Lithia Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lithia Springs, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banneker High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas County High School at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
