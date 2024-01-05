Early County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
In Early County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Early County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Early County High School at Seminole County Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Donalsonville, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 1B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
