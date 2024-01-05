Fulton County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Fulton County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arlington Christian School at W. D. Mohammed High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paulding County High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Lovett School at Pace Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Walker School at South Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.E.S.T. Academy at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pisgah Christian School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard H Jackson High School at Lithia Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lithia Springs, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johns Creek High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin E. Mays High School at Tri-Cities High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: East Point, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodward Academy at Morrow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ellenwood, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Pius X Catholic High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNair High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Decatur, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banneker High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunwoody High School at Marist School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at Landmark Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Clayton High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Riverdale, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denmark High School at South Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cumming, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sprayberry High School at Alpharetta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattahoochee High School at Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
