Gwinnett County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Gwinnett County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Discovery High School at Norcross High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkmar High School at Meadowcreek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayson High School at Brookwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Snellville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton High School at South Gwinnett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Snellville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archer High School at Parkview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jackson Comp. High School at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Academy at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apalachee High School at Shiloh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Snellville, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Hall High School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
