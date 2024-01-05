Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Gwinnett County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Discovery High School at Norcross High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkmar High School at Meadowcreek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayson High School at Brookwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA Conference: 7A - Region 4

7A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton High School at South Gwinnett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA Conference: 7A - Region 4

7A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Archer High School at Parkview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA Conference: 7A - Region 4

7A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cambridge High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Jackson Comp. High School at Providence Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA Conference: 2A - Region 8

2A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame Academy at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Apalachee High School at Shiloh High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA Conference: 6A - Region 8

6A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Hall High School at Wesleyan School