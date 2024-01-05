Haralson County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Haralson County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ringgold High School at Bremen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bremen, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.