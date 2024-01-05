Hawks vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - January 5
Check out the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (14-19), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (19-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Hawks secured a 141-138 win against the Thunder. Jalen Johnson put up 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Hawks.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mouhamed Gueye
|PF
|Out
|Back
|0
|0
|0
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|14.9
|4.1
|1.4
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard: Out (Back)
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSSE
