The Indiana Pacers (19-14) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (50.3%).

This season, Atlanta has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 50.3% from the field.

The Pacers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank first.

The Hawks average only 1.8 fewer points per game (122.8) than the Pacers allow (124.6).

Atlanta is 12-2 when it scores more than 124.6 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 125 points per game at home, 3.9 more than on the road (121.1). Defensively they allow 126.3 per game, 5.5 more than away (120.8).

At home the Hawks are collecting 26.5 assists per game, 0.7 more than on the road (25.8).

Hawks Injuries