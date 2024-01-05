Henry County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Henry County, Georgia today, we've got what you need here.
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warner Robins High School at Ola High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at Landmark Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luella High School at McDonough High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Heritage School at Strong Rock Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Locust Grove, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hampton High School at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
