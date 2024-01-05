Jalen Johnson's Atlanta Hawks face the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 141-138 win against the Thunder, Johnson tallied 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

In this piece we'll examine Johnson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.3 16.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 7.8 Assists 3.5 2.7 2.8 PRA -- 26.1 26.8 PR -- 23.4 24 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Jalen Johnson Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 6.2% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.2 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 4.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's opponents, the Pacers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 106.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.8 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 124.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers give up 25.2 assists per contest, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers give up 10.7 made 3-pointers per contest, best in the league.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 33 17 7 6 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.