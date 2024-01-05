If you live in Newton County, Georgia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Newton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Newton High School at South Gwinnett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA Conference: 7A - Region 4

7A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Hall High School at Wesleyan School