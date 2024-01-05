The Indiana Pacers (19-14) are favored (-3.5) to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Hawks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 127 - Hawks 121

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 3.5)

Pacers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-5.5)

Pacers (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (263.5)



Under (263.5) Computer Predicted Total: 248.4

The Pacers have covered more often than the Hawks this year, recording an ATS record of 19-14-0, as opposed to the 8-25-0 record of the Hawks.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (14.3%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Indiana does it more often (69.7% of the time) than Atlanta (63.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pacers are 9-7, while the Hawks are 5-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Hawks are the third-best team in the league (122.8 points per game). But defensively they are third-worst (123.2 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Atlanta is seventh in the league in rebounds (44.7 per game) and 19th in rebounds conceded (43.8).

With 26.1 assists per game, the Hawks are 15th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 15th in the league in committing them (13 per game). It is sixth in forcing them (14 per game).

At 14.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc, the Hawks are sixth and 13th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

