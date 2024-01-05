Richmond County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Richmond County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richmond County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westside High School - Augusta at Glenn Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Augusta Preparatory Day School at Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinewood Christian Academy at Westminster Schools of Augusta
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
