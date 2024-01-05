The Atlanta Hawks, with Saddiq Bey, match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Bey put up 10 points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 141-138 win against the Thunder.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.8 12.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.9 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 20.7 21.8 PR -- 19.4 20.3 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.1



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Pacers

Bey is responsible for taking 11.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Bey's Hawks average 104.8 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 124.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pacers have allowed 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

The Pacers concede 25.2 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Pacers are the best squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 31 12 10 2 2 0 0

