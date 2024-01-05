Friday's game features the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and the Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) facing off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

According to our computer prediction, Butler projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against UConn. The total has been set at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

UConn vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Butler

Pick ATS: Butler (+6.5)



Butler (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



UConn has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Butler, who is 7-6-0 ATS. Both the Huskies and the Bulldogs are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The two teams score an average of 165.3 points per game, 20.8 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, UConn has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Butler has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per outing (28th in college basketball).

The 39.3 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 72nd in the country, and are 10.4 more than the 28.9 its opponents record per contest.

UConn knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (178th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make at a 34% rate.

The Huskies average 109.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (fifth in college basketball), and allow 84 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball).

UConn has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (31st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.5 (306th in college basketball).

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game, with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (46th in college basketball) and allow 71.9 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

Butler comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It pulls down 38.1 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.5.

Butler makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Butler has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 12 it forces (187th in college basketball).

