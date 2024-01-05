UConn vs. Butler: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will welcome in the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Butler matchup.
UConn vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UConn vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|FanDuel
|UConn (-6.5)
|143.5
|-275
|+220
UConn vs. Butler Betting Trends
- UConn is 8-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.
- Butler is 7-6-0 ATS this season.
- A total of seven Bulldogs games this year have hit the over.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1300
- Bookmakers rate UConn considerably higher (fourth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).
- The Huskies have experienced the 51st-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1600 at the start of the season to +1300.
- UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.1%.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Butler has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
