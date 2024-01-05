In Walton County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greene County High School at Trinity Prep School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on January 5

5:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Loganville, GA

Loganville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayson High School at Brookwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA Conference: 7A - Region 4

7A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Prince Avenue Christian School at George Walton Academy