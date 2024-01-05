Whitfield County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Whitfield County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Dalton Academy at Berean Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hixson, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Girls Preparatory School at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedartown High School at Northwest Whitfield High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tunnel Hill, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
