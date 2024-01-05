Wilcox County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Wilcox County, Georgia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Wilcox County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Treutlen High School at Wilcox County High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rochelle, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
