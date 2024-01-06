Saturday's contest between the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) and Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) matching up at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 80-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tigers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Auburn vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 80, Arkansas 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-4.7)

Auburn (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.1

Arkansas is 4-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Auburn's 5-6-0 ATS record. The Razorbacks have hit the over in 10 games, while Tigers games have gone over five times. Arkansas has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the past 10 contests. Auburn has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers' +236 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.8 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per outing (91st in college basketball).

The 40.2 rebounds per game Auburn accumulates rank 49th in the nation, 7.5 more than the 32.7 its opponents collect.

Auburn knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball) while shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc (192nd in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 30%.

Auburn has committed 10 turnovers per game (47th in college basketball), 2.5 fewer than the 12.5 it forces (147th in college basketball).

