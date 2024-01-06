How to Watch Auburn vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game win streak into a road matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), winners of three straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Kentucky vs Florida (12:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia vs Missouri (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
- In games Auburn shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 128th.
- The Tigers put up 8.4 more points per game (84.8) than the Razorbacks give up (76.4).
- Auburn has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 76.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged in road games (70.9).
- The Tigers allowed 64.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
- When playing at home, Auburn made 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than in road games (6.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|W 82-62
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 101-66
|Neville Arena
|1/2/2024
|Pennsylvania
|W 88-68
|Neville Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/9/2024
|Texas A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/13/2024
|LSU
|-
|Neville Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.