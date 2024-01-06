Auburn vs. Arkansas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will aim to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Razorbacks have won three games in a row.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-3.5)
|158.5
|-170
|+140
Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Auburn has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Tigers games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.
- Arkansas has put together a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Razorbacks games have hit the over 11 out of 13 times this year.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Auburn is 18th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (ninth-best).
- The Tigers have had the 46th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +4000.
- Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
