The Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will aim to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Razorbacks have won three games in a row.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline FanDuel Auburn (-3.5) 158.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Auburn has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tigers games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Arkansas has put together a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Razorbacks games have hit the over 11 out of 13 times this year.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Auburn is 18th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (ninth-best).

The Tigers have had the 46th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +4000.

Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

