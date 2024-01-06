The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 0-0 SEC) meet the Auburn Tigers (9-2, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Information

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Johni Broome: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Aden Holloway: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chad Baker: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre Donaldson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Tramon Mark: 16.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Trevon Brazile: 9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 15.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chandler Lawson: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

Auburn vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank
70th 80.3 Points Scored 83.1 37th
282nd 75.3 Points Allowed 66.6 81st
140th 37.5 Rebounds 40 57th
282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 11.6 28th
246th 6.8 3pt Made 7.5 182nd
283rd 12 Assists 18.5 14th
181st 11.8 Turnovers 10.5 77th

