Auburn vs. Arkansas January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 0-0 SEC) meet the Auburn Tigers (9-2, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN2.
Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Auburn Players to Watch
- Johni Broome: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aden Holloway: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chad Baker: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre Donaldson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Tramon Mark: 16.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trevon Brazile: 9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 15.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
Auburn vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|Auburn AVG
|Auburn Rank
|70th
|80.3
|Points Scored
|83.1
|37th
|282nd
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|81st
|140th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|40
|57th
|282nd
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|28th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|283rd
|12
|Assists
|18.5
|14th
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.5
|77th
