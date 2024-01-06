Cherokee County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Cherokee County, Georgia today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee Christian Schools at Dominion Christian School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
ACE Academy at Mount De Sales Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
