Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Cherokee County, Georgia today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cherokee Christian Schools at Dominion Christian School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6

1:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

ACE Academy at Mount De Sales Academy