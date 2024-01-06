The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Clemson Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.
  • In games Clemson shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 68th.
  • The Tigers record 82.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72 the Tar Heels give up.
  • Clemson has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 72 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, North Carolina has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 237th.
  • The Tar Heels put up an average of 85 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.
  • When North Carolina gives up fewer than 82.2 points, it is 9-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

  • Clemson is averaging 87.8 points per game at home. Away from home, it is averaging 80.8 points per contest.
  • The Tigers are giving up 66.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 14.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (80.3).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Clemson has played better in home games this year, draining 10.2 treys per game with a 43% three-point percentage, compared to 10 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage in road games.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 on the road.
  • At home, the Tar Heels conceded 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.1.
  • North Carolina sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (29.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) L 95-82 Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
1/13/2024 Boston College - Littlejohn Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh W 70-57 Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena
1/13/2024 Syracuse - Dean Smith Center

