Columbia County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Columbia County, Georgia today, we've got the information below.
Columbia County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glynn Academy at Lakeside High School - Evans
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Evans, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenbrier High School at H. V. Jenkins High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
