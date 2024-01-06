Fulton County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Fulton County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creekside Christian Academy at Riverwood High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tri-Cities High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: East Point, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landmark Christian School at Towers High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Decatur, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesleyan School at Marist School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galloway School at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard H Jackson High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Atlanta High School at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Game Time: 3:55 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lambert High School at Alpharetta High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midtown High School at Tri-Cities High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: East Point, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roswell High School at North Springs High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin E. Mays High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNair High School at Redan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Stone Mountain, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
