Saturday's game between the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) and Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) at Mizzou Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with Missouri taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Georgia vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 74, Georgia 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-1.0)

Missouri (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Missouri has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgia is 6-5-0. The Tigers are 4-8-0 and the Bulldogs are 5-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Missouri is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Georgia has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by six points per game, with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (180th in college basketball) and give up 69.4 per outing (135th in college basketball).

Georgia pulls down 37.8 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball) while conceding 39.4 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.6 boards per game.

Georgia connects on 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (140th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.1% from deep.

Georgia has committed 11 turnovers per game (116th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

