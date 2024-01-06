The Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to continue an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mizzou Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

  • Georgia has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 260th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 75.4 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 71.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Georgia is 7-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.2.
  • The Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 81.5 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia knocked down more triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 94-82 Stegeman Coliseum
12/22/2023 North Florida W 78-60 Stegeman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Alabama A&M W 93-73 Stegeman Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
1/10/2024 Arkansas - Stegeman Coliseum
1/13/2024 Tennessee - Stegeman Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.