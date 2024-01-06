How to Watch Georgia vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to continue an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mizzou Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.
Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Georgia Stats Insights
- Georgia has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 260th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 75.4 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 71.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Georgia is 7-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.2.
- The Bulldogs allowed 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 81.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Georgia knocked down more triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (32.9%).
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 94-82
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|North Florida
|W 78-60
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 93-73
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/10/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
