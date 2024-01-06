The Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) hope to extend an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Missouri Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mizzou Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Georgia matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Georgia vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Georgia Moneyline

Georgia vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Georgia has compiled a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Missouri has compiled a 4-8-1 record against the spread this season.

Tigers games have hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

Georgia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

