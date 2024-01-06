What are Georgia Southern's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Georgia Southern ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 2-1 NR NR 164

Georgia Southern's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Georgia Southern took down the UL Monroe Warhawks at home on January 6. The final score was 69-66. Terren Ward was the leading scorer in the signature victory over UL Monroe, putting up 20 points with 10 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

70-69 on the road over Texas State (No. 166/RPI) on December 30

81-59 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 174/RPI) on November 25

85-75 at home over North Florida (No. 239/RPI) on November 24

81-69 on the road over Florida International (No. 246/RPI) on November 29

87-65 on the road over Longwood (No. 267/RPI) on December 22

Georgia Southern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-2

The Eagles have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (eight).

Schedule insights

Georgia Southern has the luxury of facing the 15th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Georgia So. has 15 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgia Southern's next game

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

