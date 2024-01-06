Saturday's contest that pits the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) against the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UL Monroe, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 73, Georgia Southern 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: UL Monroe (-4.8)

UL Monroe (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

UL Monroe is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgia Southern's 4-9-0 ATS record. The Warhawks have a 4-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 7-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -168 scoring differential, falling short by 12 points per game. They're putting up 68.4 points per game, 311th in college basketball, and are giving up 80.4 per outing to rank 348th in college basketball.

Georgia Southern loses the rebound battle by 7.2 boards on average. It records 33.9 rebounds per game, 297th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 41.1.

Georgia Southern connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) at a 35.2% rate (107th in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 its opponents make, shooting 38.1% from deep.

Georgia Southern loses the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 14.1 (331st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

