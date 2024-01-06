The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles' 41% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

Georgia Southern has put together a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Warhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 247th.

The Eagles score only 3.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Warhawks allow their opponents to score (72.3).

Georgia Southern is 1-5 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Southern averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 away.

At home, the Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.2).

Georgia Southern made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule