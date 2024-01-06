The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 41% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Warhawks have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
  • Georgia Southern has put together a 1-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Warhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 247th.
  • The Eagles score only 3.9 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Warhawks allow their opponents to score (72.3).
  • Georgia Southern is 1-5 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia Southern averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 away.
  • At home, the Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.2).
  • Georgia Southern made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than away (31%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 FGCU L 53-42 Enmarket Arena
12/30/2023 Southern Miss W 88-67 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 @ Arkansas State L 109-83 First National Bank Arena
1/6/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
1/13/2024 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center

