The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will attempt to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UL Monroe Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM UL Monroe (-3.5) 139.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UL Monroe (-3.5) 139.5 -180 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Georgia Southern is 3-10-1 ATS this year.

The Eagles are 3-6-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

UL Monroe is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Warhawks' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

