The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-3) go up against the UL Monroe Warhawks (9-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Sun Belt play.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

  • The Warhawks put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow.
  • UL Monroe has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
  • Georgia Southern's record is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 77.0 points.
  • The Eagles average 81.5 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 63.6 the Warhawks allow.
  • When Georgia Southern puts up more than 63.6 points, it is 11-1.
  • UL Monroe has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.
  • This season the Eagles are shooting 42.3% from the field, 6% higher than the Warhawks give up.
  • The Warhawks shoot 42.0% from the field, just 7.5% higher than the Eagles concede.

Georgia Southern Leaders

  • Terren Ward: 23.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 44.9 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (30-for-79)
  • Simone James: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)
  • Torrion Starks: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.9 FG%
  • D'Shara Booker: 4.5 PTS, 56.9 FG%

Georgia Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Longwood W 87-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/30/2023 @ Texas State W 70-69 Strahan Arena
1/4/2024 Troy L 74-71 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UL Monroe - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/11/2024 Appalachian State - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/13/2024 Old Dominion - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

