The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-3) go up against the UL Monroe Warhawks (9-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Sun Belt play.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow.

UL Monroe has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Georgia Southern's record is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 77.0 points.

The Eagles average 81.5 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 63.6 the Warhawks allow.

When Georgia Southern puts up more than 63.6 points, it is 11-1.

UL Monroe has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 42.3% from the field, 6% higher than the Warhawks give up.

The Warhawks shoot 42.0% from the field, just 7.5% higher than the Eagles concede.

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 23.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 44.9 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (30-for-79)

23.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 44.9 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (30-for-79) Simone James: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Torrion Starks: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.9 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.9 FG% D'Shara Booker: 4.5 PTS, 56.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Schedule