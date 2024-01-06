How to Watch the Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-3) go up against the UL Monroe Warhawks (9-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Sun Belt play.
Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison
- The Warhawks put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow.
- UL Monroe has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
- Georgia Southern's record is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 77.0 points.
- The Eagles average 81.5 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 63.6 the Warhawks allow.
- When Georgia Southern puts up more than 63.6 points, it is 11-1.
- UL Monroe has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 42.3% from the field, 6% higher than the Warhawks give up.
- The Warhawks shoot 42.0% from the field, just 7.5% higher than the Eagles concede.
Georgia Southern Leaders
- Terren Ward: 23.1 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 44.9 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (30-for-79)
- Simone James: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)
- Torrion Starks: 6.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.9 FG%
- D'Shara Booker: 4.5 PTS, 56.9 FG%
Georgia Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Longwood
|W 87-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas State
|W 70-69
|Strahan Arena
|1/4/2024
|Troy
|L 74-71
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UL Monroe
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/13/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
