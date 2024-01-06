If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Georgia State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Georgia State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 2-1 NR NR 192

Georgia State's best wins

Georgia State's signature win this season came on January 6 in a 90-76 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars. The leading point-getter against South Alabama was Dwon Odom, who tallied 24 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

91-90 at home over Arkansas State (No. 271/RPI) on December 30

77-70 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 279/RPI) on November 11

93-90 on the road over Little Rock (No. 321/RPI) on November 22

88-77 at home over Little Rock (No. 321/RPI) on November 19

Georgia State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Panthers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Georgia State gets the 253rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Panthers have 15 games remaining this year, including seven against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records north of .500.

Georgia St has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgia State's next game

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Georgia State Panthers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

