Saturday's contest at Mitchell Center has the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) matching up with the Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 4:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 78-72 win for South Alabama, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 78, Georgia State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. South Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: South Alabama (-5.9)

South Alabama (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

South Alabama has gone 7-4-0 against the spread, while Georgia State's ATS record this season is 4-7-0. The Jaguars are 6-5-0 and the Panthers are 7-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. South Alabama is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while Georgia State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game (posting 79.4 points per game, 78th in college basketball, and conceding 74.6 per contest, 265th in college basketball) and have a +62 scoring differential.

Georgia State records 38.8 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 35.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by three boards per game.

Georgia State hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (208th in college basketball) while shooting 30.5% from deep (303rd in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 29.2%.

Georgia State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.7 per game (37th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (256th in college basketball).

