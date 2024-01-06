How to Watch Georgia State vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) aim to stop a five-game road losing streak at the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- James Madison vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Old Dominion vs Arkansas State (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
Georgia State Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Jaguars have averaged.
- This season, Georgia State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 77th.
- The Panthers' 79.4 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 74.6 the Jaguars allow.
- When it scores more than 74.6 points, Georgia State is 6-2.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Georgia State is scoring 90.8 points per game, 18.5 more than it is averaging on the road (72.3).
- In 2023-24 the Panthers are conceding 11.1 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than away (78.9).
- Beyond the arc, Georgia State knocks down fewer treys on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (8.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (30.8%) too.
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 122-45
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 91-90
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|L 79-73
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/11/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
