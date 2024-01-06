The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) aim to stop a five-game road losing streak at the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia State Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Jaguars have averaged.
  • This season, Georgia State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 77th.
  • The Panthers' 79.4 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 74.6 the Jaguars allow.
  • When it scores more than 74.6 points, Georgia State is 6-2.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Georgia State is scoring 90.8 points per game, 18.5 more than it is averaging on the road (72.3).
  • In 2023-24 the Panthers are conceding 11.1 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than away (78.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia State knocks down fewer treys on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (8.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (30.8%) too.

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Toccoa Falls W 122-45 Georgia State Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Arkansas State W 91-90 Georgia State Convocation Center
1/4/2024 @ Southern Miss L 79-73 Reed Green Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
1/11/2024 Old Dominion - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/13/2024 Georgia Southern - Georgia State Convocation Center

