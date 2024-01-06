The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) aim to stop a five-game road losing streak at the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Jaguars have averaged.

This season, Georgia State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Jaguars are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 77th.

The Panthers' 79.4 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 74.6 the Jaguars allow.

When it scores more than 74.6 points, Georgia State is 6-2.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

At home Georgia State is scoring 90.8 points per game, 18.5 more than it is averaging on the road (72.3).

In 2023-24 the Panthers are conceding 11.1 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than away (78.9).

Beyond the arc, Georgia State knocks down fewer treys on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (8.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (30.8%) too.

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule