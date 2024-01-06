The Georgia State Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) will aim to stop a five-game road slide when squaring off against the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Mitchell Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-4.5) 145.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-3.5) 145.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia State vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Georgia State is 5-6-1 ATS this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 4 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

South Alabama has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Jaguars' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

